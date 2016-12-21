Minnesota Man Pays Library $1550 in Late Fees
A library lover who found two books more than four decades overdue at a vacation cabin in Canada is making a donation to cover the late fees - at the 1970s-era rate of a nickel a day. The Minnesota man and his family gave the Maryland library a check for about $1,550 to cover the fees.
