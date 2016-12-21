Minnesota GOP fights for the working man by... killing the $15 minimum wage?

Though Republicans' strong showing the November elections can't be pinned to a single issue, one prevailing theme was the rural white man's thirsting support for the GOP. Broke and left behind by the modern economy -- and perhaps a tad butt-hurt by the Democrats' fetish for identity politics -- white men in Minnesota's countryside went overwhelmingly Republican, allowing the GOP to capture both houses of the state legislature.

