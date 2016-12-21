Minneapolis Mondays Episode 1
Mark Reznikov left sunny southern California to be in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and met up with Will Bateman, Jonas Michilot, and Zac Marben. The crew hit up Hyland Hills and some public parks in the surrounding area.
