IBM plans to hire 25,000 by 2020
This hasn't received a lot of attention, in part because talk is cheap and four years is a long time, but in advance of Silicon Valley executives meeting with the president-elect last week, IBM's chief executive revealed that the company plans to hire 25,000 employees during Donald J. Trump's four-year term. IBM CEO Ginni Rometty wrote in a guest column in USA Today T uesday that "at IBM alone, we have thousands of open positions at any given moment, and we intend to hire about 25,000 professionals in the next four years in the United States, 6,000 of those in 2017."
