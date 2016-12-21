Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office to relocate from downtown Minneapolis to suburbs
For the first time in its history Minnesota's largest medical examiner's office is moving out of downtown Minneapolis, from its coveted site in the shadow of U.S. Bank Stadium, and out to the suburbs. The Hennepin County medical examiner's office is looking to the south or southwest metro, where it expects to identify a site in early 2017 for a new $58 million facility.
