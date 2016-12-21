Gophers' secondary shaken up after suspensions
Minnesota's defensive back KiAnte Hardin intercepted a pass intended for Iowa's wide receiver Jerminic Smith in the first quarter as Minnesota took on the Iowa Hawkeyes at TCF Bank Stadium, Saturday, October 8, 2016 in Minneapolis, MN. ] ELIZABETH FLORES i 1 2 [email protected] With suspensions decimating their secondary, the Gophers released a patchwork depth chart Friday night ahead of Tuesday's Holiday Bowl.
