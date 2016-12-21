Gophers' secondary shaken up after su...

Gophers' secondary shaken up after suspensions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesota's defensive back KiAnte Hardin intercepted a pass intended for Iowa's wide receiver Jerminic Smith in the first quarter as Minnesota took on the Iowa Hawkeyes at TCF Bank Stadium, Saturday, October 8, 2016 in Minneapolis, MN. ] ELIZABETH FLORES i 1 2 [email protected] With suspensions decimating their secondary, the Gophers released a patchwork depth chart Friday night ahead of Tuesday's Holiday Bowl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 3 hr Aquarius-wy 35,704
Back from drinking liberal tears 6 hr huh 5
Obama parting gift 6 hr Old Tranny Micheal 2
Black Racist State Rep Keith Ellison 7 hr Space ace 5
It's The Most Wonderful Time in 8 Years 16 hr TAAM 1
aipac (Feb '16) Dec 21 AmwayPonzi 5
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) Dec 20 Fear ISIS 568
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,753

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC