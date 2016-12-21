Gophers football players won't be charged, prosecutor calls acts 'deplorable'1 hour ago
After further review by prosecutors, no charges will be filed in connection with sexual assault allegations against University of Minnesota football players, officials announced Friday, Dec. 30. Describing the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump saved gop
|4 hr
|Obama could have WON
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|35,721
|2016: the year of political revolt
|11 hr
|Space ace
|6
|Hillary Crushes All Republicans As Ohio Swings ... (Aug '13)
|Fri
|Space ace
|15
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|Fri
|Mutant-cucumber
|672
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Fri
|LIbEralS
|571
|Clinton 2016 Shoe IN !!!! (Jul '13)
|Dec 30
|Space ace
|16
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC