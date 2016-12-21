Developers ready to start on Rochester Hilton

Titan Development & Investments of Rochester and Minneapolis- and Chicago-based Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors will start construction on a new hotel in the heart of Rochester's downtown before the end of the year. The site at the southeast corner of Broadway Avenue South and Center Street East will be redeveloped as a Hilton hotel, according ... Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.