Crime 25 mins ago 11:34 a.m.Charges: ...

Crime 25 mins ago 11:34 a.m.Charges: Pastor, son beat boy with 2-by-4, electrical cord

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KCEN

A Minneapolis pastor and his son face assault charges for allegedly beating a 12-year-old boy with a 2-by-4 and electrical cord. Dong Wook Kim, 51, and his son, Joo Seong Kim, 19, are charged with second-degree and third-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child in connection with abuse that allegedly occurred between Dec. 14-17 in the basement of Good News Church, 3000 W. Broadway Ave. in Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 hr USAUSAUSA 35,660
Black Racist State Rep Keith Ellison Dec 21 Fear ISIS 2
aipac (Feb '16) Dec 21 AmwayPonzi 5
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) Dec 20 Fear ISIS 568
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) Dec 18 Mutant-cucumber 665
Crybaby white boys!! Dec 18 Phineas 37
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,778

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC