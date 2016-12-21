Crime 25 mins ago 11:34 a.m.Charges: Pastor, son beat boy with 2-by-4, electrical cord
A Minneapolis pastor and his son face assault charges for allegedly beating a 12-year-old boy with a 2-by-4 and electrical cord. Dong Wook Kim, 51, and his son, Joo Seong Kim, 19, are charged with second-degree and third-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child in connection with abuse that allegedly occurred between Dec. 14-17 in the basement of Good News Church, 3000 W. Broadway Ave. in Minneapolis.
