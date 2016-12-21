City seeks developer for northeast Minneapolis site
The city of Minneapolis and Hennepin County are seeking a developer to take over two vacant buildings on a 0.3-acre site on Lowry Avenue to help "invigorate" the Holland neighborhood, which is filled with both commercial and residential properties. The site at 695 and 699 Lowry Ave. NE is three blocks west of Central Avenue and has more than 100 feet of frontage on Lowry Avenue in northeast Minneapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
