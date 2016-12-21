At year's end, patients surge into clinics for free care
Medical laboratory scientist Samantha Kerlin inoculates samples to different media to see what kind of bacteria the samples contain inside the microbiology department of Allina Health's full service clinical lab in Minneapolis. She's calling it a "Christmas miracle" that her doctor could squeeze in the operation before year's end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sprint bringing 8,000 jobs back
|4 min
|Obama would have WON
|2
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|13 min
|Brian_G
|35,720
|I'm glad Hillary Clinton lost!!!
|1 hr
|Obama would have WON
|6
|Carrie fishers mom died
|4 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Keith Ellison: Another corporate Democrat posin...
|5 hr
|Local
|9
|Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13)
|21 hr
|The Watchmen
|21
|Obama parting gift
|Wed
|Space ace
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC