At year's end, patients surge into cl...

At year's end, patients surge into clinics for free care

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Medical laboratory scientist Samantha Kerlin inoculates samples to different media to see what kind of bacteria the samples contain inside the microbiology department of Allina Health's full service clinical lab in Minneapolis. She's calling it a "Christmas miracle" that her doctor could squeeze in the operation before year's end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sprint bringing 8,000 jobs back 4 min Obama would have WON 2
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 13 min Brian_G 35,720
I'm glad Hillary Clinton lost!!! 1 hr Obama would have WON 6
Carrie fishers mom died 4 hr Space ace 1
Keith Ellison: Another corporate Democrat posin... 5 hr Local 9
Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13) 21 hr The Watchmen 21
Obama parting gift Wed Space ace 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,313

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC