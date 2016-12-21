Alatus' Rochester project receives final city approval
Minneapolis developer Alatus LLC on Monday night won final approval from the Rochester City Council to build a 13-story apartment complex in the shadow of the Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Hospital. It will also get up to $10.5 million in tax increment financing to go toward construction of the $150 million project.
