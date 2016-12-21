Advocates vow to continue work in Minnesota Somali community
Several people used self-help computers at an employment center in the heart of Minneapolis' largest Somali neighborhood. The center, which connects job seekers to employers, was created with grant money as part of a federal pilot project designed to combat terror recruitment by creating positive opportunities for youth.
