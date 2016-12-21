A view of adoption through the Bode f...

A view of adoption through the Bode family

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Over the past 20 years, Gift of Adoption has issued $5.4 million in grants nationwide to help 1,820 families afford adoptions. Dorothy Bode of N.E. Minneapolis, has three biological children and eight adopted children ranging in age from 7 to 20 years-old, have been helped by the nonprofit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sprint bringing 8,000 jobs back 4 min Space ace 1
Carrie fishers mom died 7 min Space ace 1
I'm glad Hillary Clinton lost!!! 11 min Space ace 5
Keith Ellison: Another corporate Democrat posin... 42 min Local 9
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 14 hr Glitter2639 35,719
Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13) 16 hr The Watchmen 21
Obama parting gift 22 hr Space ace 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,810 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,159

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC