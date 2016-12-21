A view of adoption through the Bode family
Over the past 20 years, Gift of Adoption has issued $5.4 million in grants nationwide to help 1,820 families afford adoptions. Dorothy Bode of N.E. Minneapolis, has three biological children and eight adopted children ranging in age from 7 to 20 years-old, have been helped by the nonprofit.
