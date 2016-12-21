75F Announces Major Growth in Sales and Markets Served in 2016
BURNSVILLE, MN, US, December 29, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN, DECEMBER 28, 2016 - 75F , the predictive analytics cloud-based software company that optimizes HVAC systems, is proud to announce the achievement of 500% year-over-year sales growth in 2016. Major gains are attributed to expanding into new construction office and warehouse projects, as well as installations with national retailers and restaurant franchisees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Crushes All Republicans As Ohio Swings ... (Aug '13)
|11 hr
|Space ace
|9
|Hillary Clinton is 2016 LOCKED UP !!! (Feb '13)
|12 hr
|Space ace
|4
|Why Hillary wins in 2016 (May '14)
|12 hr
|Space ace
|23
|Clinton 2016 Shoe IN !!!! (Jul '13)
|12 hr
|Space ace
|10
|Hillary clinton disaster (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|Space ace
|48
|Five Reasons Hillary Will Be The Next President (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Space ace
|12
|President Clinton (Oct '15)
|12 hr
|Space ace
|41
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC