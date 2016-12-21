75F Announces Major Growth in Sales and Markets Served in 2016

BURNSVILLE, MN, US, December 29, 2016 / EINPresswire.com / -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN, DECEMBER 28, 2016 - 75F , the predictive analytics cloud-based software company that optimizes HVAC systems, is proud to announce the achievement of 500% year-over-year sales growth in 2016. Major gains are attributed to expanding into new construction office and warehouse projects, as well as installations with national retailers and restaurant franchisees.

