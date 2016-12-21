3 of 4 charged in drug slaying also a...

3 of 4 charged in drug slaying also accused in similar case

Prosecutors say three of four people charged in a drug-related slaying in Minneapolis are also defendants in a similar fatal shooting in Shakopee. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says three people from Minneapolis and another from Blaine are charged with killing 31-year-old Richard Ambers in October.

