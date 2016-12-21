2nd Swing returns to form with innovations for golf buffs
Owner Simon Kallal credits the focus on building up 2ndSwing.com for much of the newfound success after the company went bankrupt in 2007. The second coming of golf retailer 2nd Swing, which went bankrupt after an ill-fated retail store expansion, proves that online peddling of used and new clubs, plus a few high-touch wrinkles can be an innovative growth strategy against larger competitors.
