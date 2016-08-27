One killed in Crawford County crash

Aug 27, 2016

State police say alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Woodcock Township, Crawford County. One person was killed in the one-vehicle rollover crash on Peters Road, while two others were injured.

