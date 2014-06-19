Two injured in Spring Township accident

Two injured in Spring Township accident

Jun 19, 2014

Spring Township police said the driver of a maroon Honda was headed west near the 700 block of East College Avenue when that vehicle crossed the median and struck a blue Dodge minivan driven by a woman heading east to her home in Mingoville.

