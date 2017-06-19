Trooper fired for a spoof video of sh...

Trooper fired for a spoof video of shopping for teen girls at a high school, documents show

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A spoof video of shopping for young girls at a high school got a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper fired, according to DPS documents obtained by the Star-Telegram. A spoof video of shopping for young girls at a high school got a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper fired, according to DPS documents obtained by the Star-Telegram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mineral Wells Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RAM COUNTRY in Mineral Wells May 26 obi the sales rep 2
2017 CCMS Charity Golf Tournament Saturday, May... May '17 CCMS 1
Emily Diane Miller is located at 903 SW 5th Ave... (Oct '16) Apr '17 EMILY DIANE MILLER 3
News Naked dancing woman on 290 near Houston will no... (Mar '16) Apr '17 Fart sauce face 6
Question (Aug '15) Apr '17 blaine 2
Millsap HS Baseball Mar '17 millsapgoingtobrock 1
Care flight Ambulance Dec '16 Joe 2
See all Mineral Wells Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mineral Wells Forum Now

Mineral Wells Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mineral Wells Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Mineral Wells, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,607 • Total comments across all topics: 281,909,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC