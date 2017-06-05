Missing Graham man's daughter speaks about her father

Dunlap went missing on January 14. His daughter, Ginger Dunlap, last saw her father in person at Roy's Wash-N-Dry in Mineral Wells, where she works, almost one month prior. "If I would've known that was the last time I would see my dad, I would've spent more time with him or let him know I love him and how much he means to me," Ginger said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.