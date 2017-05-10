NFL Draft pick returns home to Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls native Adrian Colbert returned to town on Thursday to speak to kids at Booker T. Washington and Kate Burgess Elementary schools. Colbert attended then-Washington/Jackson Elementary before moving to Mineral Wells in junior high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mineral Wells Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 CCMS Charity Golf Tournament Saturday, May...
|May 3
|CCMS
|1
|Emily Diane Miller is located at 903 SW 5th Ave... (Oct '16)
|Apr 30
|EMILY DIANE MILLER
|3
|Naked dancing woman on 290 near Houston will no... (Mar '16)
|Apr 15
|Fart sauce face
|6
|Question (Aug '15)
|Apr '17
|blaine
|2
|Millsap HS Baseball
|Mar '17
|millsapgoingtobrock
|1
|Care flight Ambulance
|Dec '16
|Joe
|2
|another losing season (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Frustrated again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mineral Wells Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC