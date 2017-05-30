"Haunted house" put up for sale in Texas
For $125,000, you can be the proud owner of a three bedroom, two bathroom home that sits in the heart of Mineral Wells, Texas. But there's a catch -- you need to be comfortable with the idea of sharing the property with paranormal spirits.
