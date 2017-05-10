'Haunted' house listed for sale If a few extra creaks and drafts are...
MINERAL WELLS, Texas - If a few extra creaks and drafts are what you're looking for in your next home, then a house that's for sale may be what you need. A three-bedroom, two-bath home in Mineral Wells, Texas is said to come with a few unseen occupants.
