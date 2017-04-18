Special celebration honors Vietnam veterans

Weatherford American Legion Post 163 - along with its neighbor in Mineral Wells, Post 75 - and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4746, have teamed up to extend a special invitation. To mark the continued commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, both organization have joined forces with the National Vietnam War Museum, by inviting Vietnam Veterans and their families to a special welcome home ceremony on Sat., April 29 beginning at 10 am.

