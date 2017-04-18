Special celebration honors Vietnam ve...

Special celebration honors Vietnam veterans

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Weatherford American Legion Post 163 - along with its neighbor in Mineral Wells, Post 75 - and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4746, have teamed up to extend a special invitation. To mark the continued commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, both organization have joined forces with the National Vietnam War Museum, by inviting Vietnam Veterans and their families to a special welcome home ceremony on Sat., April 29 beginning at 10 am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mineral Wells Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked dancing woman on 290 near Houston will no... (Mar '16) Apr 15 Fart sauce face 6
Question (Aug '15) Apr 11 blaine 2
Millsap HS Baseball Mar 22 millsapgoingtobrock 1
Care flight Ambulance Dec '16 Joe 2
another losing season Nov '16 Frustrated again 1
Emily Diane Miller is located at 903 SW 5th Ave... (Oct '16) Oct '16 EMILY 2
Wolters AFB 1953/54 SCARWAF UNITS (Jul '06) Sep '16 Charles Brown 59
See all Mineral Wells Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mineral Wells Forum Now

Mineral Wells Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mineral Wells Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Mineral Wells, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,752 • Total comments across all topics: 280,403,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC