Mineral Wells mom threw baby into door because he was crying, police say
A 2-month-old boy is hospitalized in Fort Worth and his mother is in jail after he was severely injured at their Mineral Wells home this week. Emergency responders were called to the home, about 45 miles west of Fort Worth, on Tuesday morning after a "hysterical" woman reported a sick child, the Mineral Wells Index reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Mineral Wells Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question (Aug '15)
|Apr 11
|blaine
|2
|Millsap HS Baseball
|Mar 22
|millsapgoingtobrock
|1
|Care flight Ambulance
|Dec '16
|Joe
|2
|another losing season
|Nov '16
|Frustrated again
|1
|Emily Diane Miller is located at 903 SW 5th Ave...
|Oct '16
|EMILY
|2
|Wolters AFB 1953/54 SCARWAF UNITS (Jul '06)
|Sep '16
|Charles Brown
|59
|Mary Becker?? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Scott
|1
