Polly's People: Tea time for British Wives Club
Once a week, for the most part, a group of adorable British ladies treat themselves to a meal at the Omelet House on Hodgson Memorial Drive. On this particular day, 88-year-old Marie Ramsten joined Elsa Beaumont, 85, and Audrey Clark, who is 84. I had noticed the ladies a few times before and always enjoyed overhearing their accents, which bring to mind decorum and refreshing civility.
