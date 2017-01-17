Gusty storms sweep through D-FW area,...

Gusty storms sweep through D-FW area, delivering bark but no bite

A smattering of weak thunderstorms packed some gusty winds and small hail in a few spots as they swept eastward through Fort Worth late Saturday afternoon, generating no immediate reports of damage, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office. The storms, sparked by an upper-level low-pressure system in West Texas, between Abilene and Mineral Wells, moved through North Texas between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Some areas got sprinkles, pea-size hail and "a couple of gusts around 40 mph," said meteorologist Steve Fano.

