GTUA approves contract for Anna water tank improvements Updated at
The Greater Texoma Utility Authority approved a $69,711 contract Monday for maintenance to the city of Anna's Sherley Avenue ground storage tank. Under the contract, Mineral Wells-based Corrosion Eliminators will coat the inside and outside of the tank and provide general repairs to the facility.
