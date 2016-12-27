Water outage fixed in Texas town famo...

Water outage fixed in Texas town famous for water wells

Next Story Prev Story
Dec 27, 2016 Read more: Valley Morning Star

A broken water main that cut off water for more than 24 hours for most areas of a North Texas city famous for its wells has been repaired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mineral Wells Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 27 min MoneyPhart 1,116
Care flight Ambulance Dec '16 Joe 2
another losing season Nov '16 Frustrated again 1
Emily Diane Miller is located at 903 SW 5th Ave... Oct '16 EMILY 2
Wolters AFB 1953/54 SCARWAF UNITS (Jul '06) Sep '16 Charles Brown 59
Mary Becker?? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Scott 1
a house in mineral wells texas (Apr '08) Jun '16 Charlie brooks 42
See all Mineral Wells Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mineral Wells Forum Now

Mineral Wells Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mineral Wells Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Mineral Wells, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC