Tarrant County woman injured while exploring old Baker Hotel

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A 29-year-old woman from Tarrant County was hospitalized after she fell while exploring the vacated Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells last week, a fire official told the Mineral Wells Index newspaper. She was near the back of the hotel when she fell about 10-15 feet, a fire department report said.

