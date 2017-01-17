Mineral Wells may be a a drya county ...

Mineral Wells may be a a drya county for hours

Monday Dec 26 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A widespread water outage in Mineral Wells on Monday afternoon was likely to take several hours to repair, the city announced. "There is a major water outage currently affecting the majority of the city of Mineral Wells," the chamber posted.

