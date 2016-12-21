Mineral Wells motorcyclist dies after pickup turns in front of him

A man has died almost three weeks after he was struck by a pickup that failed to yield right of way. The pickup was in the westbound lanes of the 3200 block of U.S. 180 in Mineral Wells at 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 10, attempting to turn left onto Garret Morris Parkway, according to the Mineral Wells Police Department report.

