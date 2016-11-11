Fort Worth-area church removes pastor...

Fort Worth-area church removes pastor for a inappropriate imagesa

Nov 11, 2016 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A senior pastor in the Fort Worth area has been removed from office because he had "inappropriate images" on his work computer, according to the church. The board of directors of New River Fellowship Church - which has locations in Benbrook, Hudson Oaks and Mineral Wells - announced earlier this week that it removed senior pastor Scott Crenshaw from his position.

