Reynolds rescinds resignation as Hous...

Reynolds rescinds resignation as House Democratic leader

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

State Rep. Gene Reynolds of Minden has decided not to step down as leader of the House Democratic Caucus after all, saying he will serve out his term as chairman. He will continue in his leadership capacity through an expected special session addressing Louisiana's estimated $1.2 billion shortfall sometime next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
minden police (Sep '16) 8 hr Country 2
affair 8 hr Country 3
Woman looking for birth father Jun 26 wishing you luck 1
News FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06) Mar '17 Gods child 41
Advanced EMS screws their Employees (May '09) Mar '17 Ben 4
New mayor in the works Jan '17 Me for mayor 1
News Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13) Aug '16 Huppp 8
See all Minden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minden Forum Now

Minden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Minden, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,066 • Total comments across all topics: 282,268,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC