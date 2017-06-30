Reynolds rescinds resignation as House Democratic leader
State Rep. Gene Reynolds of Minden has decided not to step down as leader of the House Democratic Caucus after all, saying he will serve out his term as chairman. He will continue in his leadership capacity through an expected special session addressing Louisiana's estimated $1.2 billion shortfall sometime next year.
