Woman gets 40 years for killing son after they, 1 other partied
A Webster Parish woman must serve 40 years at hard labor in a Louisiana prison for fatally shooting her son after an outing to celebrate her 48th birthday. Dora Blake, of the 400 block of Woodard Street in Minden, was sentenced Tuesday in Bossier District Court in Benton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|affair
|Tue
|Country
|2
|Woman looking for birth father
|Mon
|wishing you luck
|1
|FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Gods child
|41
|Advanced EMS screws their Employees (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Ben
|4
|New mayor in the works
|Jan '17
|Me for mayor
|1
|minden police (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|feed up white dude
|1
|Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13)
|Aug '16
|Huppp
|8
Find what you want!
Search Minden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC