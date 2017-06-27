Woman gets 40 years for killing son a...

Woman gets 40 years for killing son after they, 1 other partied

Tuesday

A Webster Parish woman must serve 40 years at hard labor in a Louisiana prison for fatally shooting her son after an outing to celebrate her 48th birthday. Dora Blake, of the 400 block of Woodard Street in Minden, was sentenced Tuesday in Bossier District Court in Benton.

