Traffic Alert: Portion of I-20 will be closed in Webster Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is closing westbound lanes of I-20 at Exit 49 in Minden from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic will be diverted off westbound LA 531/I-20 exit ramp and back on at the LA 531/ I-20 entrance ramp.

