1 dead, 1 injured after head-on colli...

1 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision in Webster Parish

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Police say 33-year-old Andrea Anquino of Minden was driving west on US 80 in a 2000 Ford Expedition when she crossed the center lane and collided head-on with a 2004 Ford Mustang being driven by 25-year-old Elias Andreden of Minden. Police say impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06) Mar '17 Gods child 41
Advanced EMS screws their Employees (May '09) Mar '17 Ben 4
affair Mar '17 Greg meek and Dan... 1
New mayor in the works Jan '17 Me for mayor 1
minden police (Sep '16) Sep '16 feed up white dude 1
News Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13) Aug '16 Huppp 8
Obama explains why he doesn't salute the US Flag (Aug '08) Jul '16 votetrump 40
See all Minden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minden Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Webster Parish was issued at June 22 at 2:40PM CDT

Minden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
 

Minden, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC