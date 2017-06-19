1 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision in Webster Parish
Police say 33-year-old Andrea Anquino of Minden was driving west on US 80 in a 2000 Ford Expedition when she crossed the center lane and collided head-on with a 2004 Ford Mustang being driven by 25-year-old Elias Andreden of Minden. Police say impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Minden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Gods child
|41
|Advanced EMS screws their Employees (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Ben
|4
|affair
|Mar '17
|Greg meek and Dan...
|1
|New mayor in the works
|Jan '17
|Me for mayor
|1
|minden police (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|feed up white dude
|1
|Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13)
|Aug '16
|Huppp
|8
|Obama explains why he doesn't salute the US Flag (Aug '08)
|Jul '16
|votetrump
|40
Find what you want!
Search Minden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC