Woman pleads guilty to killing her son after birthday outing

Woman pleads guilty to killing her son after birthday outing

Dora Blake, of the 400 block of Woodard Street in Minden, changed her plea to guilty Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder, the Bossier Parish clerk of court's office reports.

