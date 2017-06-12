Woman charged with stealing nearly $4...

Woman charged with stealing nearly $400k from seniors

Monday May 22 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Attorney General Jeff Landry's Louisiana Department of Justice, with the assistance of the Minden Police Department and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office, has arrested a Minden woman for stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of Leslie Lakes Retirement Center in Arcadia. Stephanie Sanders Hays, 49 of Minden, was arrested on 15 counts of Theft of the Assets of a Person who is Aged or Person with a Disability, 19 counts of Money Laundering, 17 counts of Forgery, and 17 counts of Exploitation of Persons with Infirmities.

