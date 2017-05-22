Woman arrested for stealing nearly $400k from elderly residents in north Louisiana
A woman from north Louisiana has been arrested for stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home where she worked, according to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office. Attorney General Jeff Landry said Stephanie Sanders Hays, 49, of Minden, La.
