Police in Homer, LA put up crime scene tape at a park.

Authorities say 19-year-old Quintarris Rice, of Minden, is being held in Claiborne Parish Detention Center on one count each of discharging a firearm in a firearm-free zone and unlawful carrying of a weapon by a prohibited person. Homer Police Chief Russell Mills said Rice was arrested with the help of Minden police and Webster sheriff's deputies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.