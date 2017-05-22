Police in Homer, LA put up crime scen...

Police in Homer, LA put up crime scene tape at a park.

Monday May 15 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Authorities say 19-year-old Quintarris Rice, of Minden, is being held in Claiborne Parish Detention Center on one count each of discharging a firearm in a firearm-free zone and unlawful carrying of a weapon by a prohibited person. Homer Police Chief Russell Mills said Rice was arrested with the help of Minden police and Webster sheriff's deputies.

