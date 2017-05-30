Grace Notes: After two big losses, Sc...

Grace Notes: After two big losses, Scott Angelle wins a consolation...

Monday May 22

The public service commissioner from Acadiana built a long resume in Louisiana politics, having previously served as St. Martin Parish president, cabinet secretary under Govs. Kathleen Blanco and Bobby Jindal, and interim lieutenant governor. But Angelle's attempts to broach the highest levels of elective office fell flat.

