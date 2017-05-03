Active lifestyle credited for long life

An Okotoks woman proved you're never too old to try new things at her 100th birthday party last week. Edna Miyashiro, a resident at Heartland by Revera, tried her very first taste of champagne during a toast by her friends and family at her centennial birthday celebration on April 25. 'It's terrible,' Miyashiro said with a laugh.

