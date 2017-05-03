Action downtown raises concerns
Some residents are concerned about the Town's recent purchase of 8 McRae Street for $685,000 and its value compared to the Landmark site, listed for about half the price. In April, the Town purchased property at 8 McRae Street for $685,000, next to a public parking lot and the Stockton Block.
