Doctors recognized for service
'The plan was always to come back if it was possible,' said Dr. Troy McKibbin. 'My wife has her family in south Calgary, my parents are still here, so to be close to family we wanted to come back this way.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Wheel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06)
|Mar 27
|Gods child
|41
|Advanced EMS screws their Employees (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Ben
|4
|affair
|Mar '17
|Greg meek and Dan...
|1
|New mayor in the works
|Jan '17
|Me for mayor
|1
|minden police (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|feed up white dude
|1
|Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13)
|Aug '16
|Huppp
|8
|Obama explains why he doesn't salute the US Flag (Aug '08)
|Jul '16
|votetrump
|40
Find what you want!
Search Minden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC