Authorities: More dog fighting raids,...

Authorities: More dog fighting raids, arrests may come

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

We're learning more about raids and arrests in connection with alleged dog fighting in Webster Parish, along with the rescue of nearly 3 dozen dogs. By some estimates more than 250,000 dogs are placed in dog fighting pits each year in this country, involving tens of thousands of people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06) Mar '17 Gods child 41
Advanced EMS screws their Employees (May '09) Mar '17 Ben 4
affair Mar '17 Greg meek and Dan... 1
New mayor in the works Jan '17 Me for mayor 1
minden police (Sep '16) Sep '16 feed up white dude 1
News Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13) Aug '16 Huppp 8
Obama explains why he doesn't salute the US Flag (Aug '08) Jul '16 votetrump 40
See all Minden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minden Forum Now

Minden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Minden, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC