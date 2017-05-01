Authorities: More dog fighting raids, arrests may come
We're learning more about raids and arrests in connection with alleged dog fighting in Webster Parish, along with the rescue of nearly 3 dozen dogs. By some estimates more than 250,000 dogs are placed in dog fighting pits each year in this country, involving tens of thousands of people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Gods child
|41
|Advanced EMS screws their Employees (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Ben
|4
|affair
|Mar '17
|Greg meek and Dan...
|1
|New mayor in the works
|Jan '17
|Me for mayor
|1
|minden police (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|feed up white dude
|1
|Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13)
|Aug '16
|Huppp
|8
|Obama explains why he doesn't salute the US Flag (Aug '08)
|Jul '16
|votetrump
|40
Find what you want!
Search Minden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC