Traffic Alert: Eastbound I-20 closed in Webster, Bienville

Monday Mar 6

The closure the evening of March 6 is to allow for emergency repairs to the roadway between mile markers 49 and 55, according to Louisiana State Police. I-20 East is closed at MM 52 due to emergency roadwork.

