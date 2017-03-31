Habitat for Humanity looking for land for second project

Habitat for Humanity's Foothills chapter is all set to start work on its second project building a home for low-income families in the region, but it has one problem - the organization needs land. Marilyn Boake, Foothills chapter chairperson, said the group wants to build in Okotoks, but a lack of suitable lots available in town might force them to look elsewhere.

