Habitat for Humanity looking for land...

Habitat for Humanity looking for land for second project

Friday Mar 31

Habitat for Humanity's Foothills chapter is all set to start work on its second project building a home for low-income families in the region, but it has one problem - the organization needs land. Marilyn Boake, Foothills chapter chairperson, said the group wants to build in Okotoks, but a lack of suitable lots available in town might force them to look elsewhere.

