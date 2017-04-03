Ascension Parish School Board awards school construction project to a different bidder after protest

The lack of the words "sealed bid" on the envelopes of two of the bids for a major Ascension Parish School System project had led district officials to decide against opening those bids and the School Board to award the project to a firm that had those two words on its envelope But in an unusual twist this week, the School Board rescinded its award of a construction bid to one company and gave it to one of those two firms after the board's attorney cited a state Supreme Court ruling that appears to support such a move. The School Board on March 7 had accepted a $3.5 million bid to renovate flood-damaged St. Amant Primary School from the apparent low bidder, McInnis Brothers of Minden, one of six bidders for the project.

