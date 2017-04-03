Ascension Parish School Board awards ...

Ascension Parish School Board awards school construction project to a different bidder after protest

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: The Advocate

The lack of the words "sealed bid" on the envelopes of two of the bids for a major Ascension Parish School System project had led district officials to decide against opening those bids and the School Board to award the project to a firm that had those two words on its envelope But in an unusual twist this week, the School Board rescinded its award of a construction bid to one company and gave it to one of those two firms after the board's attorney cited a state Supreme Court ruling that appears to support such a move. The School Board on March 7 had accepted a $3.5 million bid to renovate flood-damaged St. Amant Primary School from the apparent low bidder, McInnis Brothers of Minden, one of six bidders for the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FBI investigating Webster inmates' claims of be... (Aug '06) Mar 27 Gods child 41
Advanced EMS screws their Employees (May '09) Mar 11 Ben 4
affair Mar '17 Greg meek and Dan... 1
New mayor in the works Jan '17 Me for mayor 1
minden police (Sep '16) Sep '16 feed up white dude 1
News Past Times: Lincoln Parish lynching horrifies t... (Oct '13) Aug '16 Huppp 8
Obama explains why he doesn't salute the US Flag (Aug '08) Jul '16 votetrump 40
See all Minden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minden Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Webster Parish was issued at April 08 at 10:31AM CDT

Minden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Minden, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,719 • Total comments across all topics: 280,151,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC